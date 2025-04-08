Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's stock picks for 8 April
Summary
- Best stock recommendations today: Discover MarketSmith India's expert stock picks for 8 April. Get insights into top-performing stocks and informed investment decisions.
The Indian stock market experienced a significant decline today, primarily due to the announcement of new tariffs by the U.S. President. These tariffs have intensified global trade tensions, leading to widespread sell-offs across major global indices. Sectors such as Nifty IT, Metals, and Automobiles were among the hardest hit, reflecting their sensitivity to international trade dynamics. In the broader market, the India VIX, which measures market volatility, surged more than 65%, indicating heightened investor anxiety.