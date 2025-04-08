Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's stock picks for 8 April

How did the Nifty Bank perform yesterday?

Nifty Bank commenced the session with a gap-down opening and remained under sustained selling pressure throughout the day. After a gap-down opening, the index took support around its 50-DMA and recovered around 700 points from the day's low. It declined 1,642.60 points (-3.19%) sharply on Monday, forming a bearish candle on the daily chart, characterized by a lower-high and lower-low price structure. Today, the index opened at 49,336.10, recorded an intraday high of 50,426.25, a low of 49,156.90, and eventually settled at 49,860.10.