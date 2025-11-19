Stock recommendations for 19 November from MarketSmith India

The index formed a bearish candle on the daily chart, indicating hesitation around the upper trendline of the rising channel it has been tracking since mid-October. The relative strength index (RSI) eased slightly to around 60 from overbought territory, signaling cooling momentum but still staying within the bullish zone. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains in positive territory, though the histogram is showing signs of narrowing, reflecting waning bullish momentum. The short-term moving averages (20- and 50-day EMAs) continue to maintain a positive alignment, underscoring the medium-term uptrend. However, the recent dip in volume alongside a rejection near the upper boundary suggests a potential consolidation phase before the next directional move.