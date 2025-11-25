Stock recommendations for 25 November from MarketSmith India

Nifty 50 slipped 108.65 points, or 0.42%, to end at 25,959.50, while Sensex lost around 390 points to settle near 85,250. Markets remained range-bound through most of the session but witnessed a sharp sell-off in the final hour, as concerns over persistent foreign fund outflows and elevated U.S. bond yields weighed on sentiment. On the sectoral front, Nifty IT (+0.4%) was the sole gainer. Meanwhile, FMCG, Metals, Consumer Durables, and Financials led the decline, each shedding between 0.6% and 1.2%. The broader market underperformed, with the advance-decline ratio heavily skewed in favor of bears at 810:2316, reflecting widespread selling pressure.