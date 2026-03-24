Stock recommendations for 24 March from MarketSmith India

Immediate support is seen near 51,300, followed by a crucial psychological zone around 50,900–51,000. A breakdown below this could accelerate the fall toward 50,000. On the upside, resistance is placed at 52,600–53,000, and stronger resistance near 54,500, where the previous breakdown occurred. Given the current macro uncertainty, elevated global volatility, and persistent selling in financials, the index is likely to remain under pressure. Any pullback towards resistance zones may attract fresh selling, while sustained consolidation near lows is required before a meaningful recovery can emerge.