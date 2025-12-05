Stock recommendations for 5 December from MarketSmith India

The Indian equity market closed with cautious positive momentum on Thursday, snapping a four-day losing streak, as Nifty 50 managed a marginal gain of 0.18% to settle at 26,033.75.

The benchmark index traded in a narrow range of roughly 100 points, finding support near the day's low but facing resistance around 26,100, which is a key technical hurdle.

Sectoral performance was mixed. Nifty IT and FMCG provided a crucial uplift, rising 1.41% and 0.47% respectively.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media was the primary laggard, declining -1.45%, and Consumer Durables fell -0.62%. However, the broader market sentiment remained weak, with a negative advance-decline ratio of 1381 advancing stocks against 1746 declining stocks on the NSE, indicating persistent selling pressure in the mid and small-cap segments.

Investors were seen exercising caution ahead of the upcoming RBI Monetary Policy Committee decision and amid continued volatility in the Indian rupee.

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:

Buy: Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd (current price: ₹186)

Why it’s recommended: Strategic location on the west coast enabling strong connectivity, diversified cargo mix (containers, bulk, liquid, Ro-Ro), strong parentage: APM terminals / maersk group, stable cash flows, and debt-free/low-debt balance sheet, ongoing capex to enhance capacity and efficiency

Key metrics: P/E: 23.83, 52-week high: ₹ 203, volume: ₹ 44.61 crore

Technical analysis: Bounce back from its 21-DMA

Risk factors: Dependence on global trade cycles and export/import demand, Competition from nearby ports (JNPT, Mundra), Regulatory and tariff risks under TAMP/government policies, Vulnerability to global shipping disruptions & geopolitical issues, Environmental compliance risks, and cyclone exposure.

Buy: ₹ 184–187

Target price: ₹ 209 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹ 1 75

Buy: Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (current price: ₹3,795)

Why it’s recommended: Strong branded generics portfolio, robust international expansion, particularly in the US, Brazil, and Germany

Key metrics: 62.36; 52-week high: ₹ 3,880; volume: ₹ 203 crore

Technical analysis: 21-DMA Bounce

Risk factors: Regulatory risks tied to stringent USFDA and global compliance requirements, High dependence on key chronic therapies

Buy at : ₹ 3,780–3,810

Target price: ₹ 4,050 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹ 3,690

Nifty 50 recap

The Indian market ended modestly higher on 4 December 2025, with Nifty 50 closing at 26,033.75, up 0.18% (47.75 points) after oscillating between 25,938.95 and 26,098.25 through the session.

Despite the headline index finishing in the green, broader market breadth remained weak: out of all traded stocks, 1,381 advanced, while 1,746 declined and 87 remained unchanged, reflecting underlying softness beyond the large-cap space.

On the sectoral front, IT, FMCG, and Auto led the gains, with Nifty IT rising 1.41%, supported by renewed interest in defensives and a stable global tech backdrop. Pharma, healthcare, and financial services also posted mild gains. In contrast, consumer durables, media, and oil & gas came under pressure, indicating selective profit-taking.

Price action shows the index pulling back from the higher trendline for a second consecutive session, signalling waning momentum after a strong multi-week climb. The candles over the past few sessions indicate supply emerging at elevated levels, while the index holds above the lower rising trendline, preserving the broader upward structure for now.

The RSI rolled over 60–65 and is trending lower, indicating a loss of strength and a shift toward neutral momentum after previously attempting to remain in bullish territory. This softening aligns with the price rejection seen at the upper wedge boundary. Meanwhile, the MACD continues to show a flattening profile with a narrowing histogram, reflecting a slowdown in upside momentum and a potential early-stage bearish crossover setup if weakness persists.

According to O'Neil’s methodology of market direction, the market status has shifted to a "Confirmed Uptrend" as it decisively surpassed its previous rally high of 25,670 to register a new 52-week.

The index continues to hold above its 21-DMA, reaffirming short-term strength and resilience. On the downside, initial support is placed at 25,850, while 25,700 remains a key area for preserving the broader uptrend and maintaining overall market stability. On the upside, a decisive close above 26,300 would further reinforce the technical structure and open the path for a continuation of the rally toward 26,500–26,700 in the near term.

How did Nifty Bank perform?

Bank Nifty opened on a negative note and traded volatile throughout the session, reflecting indecision among market participants. The index formed a bearish candle with a higher-high and higher-low price structure on the daily chart, signalling cautious weakness despite maintaining an upward price pattern. It opened at 59,287.10, climbed to an intraday high of 59,548.70, and slipped to a low of 59,062.15 before closing at 59,288.70. This price behavior indicates that buyers attempted to hold support levels, even as the index failed to sustain intraday gains, indicating mixed sentiment.

The RSI traded sideways and currently stands at 61, reflecting cooling momentum without signalling immediate weakness. At the same time, the MACD has turned negative through a bearish crossover, though it remains positioned above the zero line, suggesting underlying support despite short-term hesitation. According to O’Neil’s methodology of market direction, Bank Nifty continues to stay in a Confirmed Uptrend, reinforcing the broader market’s positive structure. This alignment of technical indicators suggests a constructive backdrop, where selective banking stocks could present breakout opportunities. However, continuous monitoring is essential to assess follow-through strength and near-term stability.

The index closed on a negative note yet continues to trade comfortably above all its key moving averages on the daily chart, reaffirming strong bullish momentum with no apparent signs of weakness. After briefly marking a new all-time high of 60,114, Nifty Bank witnessed mild profit-booking. In the near term, 58,500–58,400 is expected to act as a strong support area, where any pullback could attract renewed buying interest. On the upside, 60,114 remains a critical resistance level, and a sustained move above 60,000 would further strengthen the prevailing bullish structure and potentially initiate the next upward leg.

