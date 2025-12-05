Stock recommendations for 5 December from MarketSmith India

The RSI traded sideways and currently stands at 61, reflecting cooling momentum without signalling immediate weakness. At the same time, the MACD has turned negative through a bearish crossover, though it remains positioned above the zero line, suggesting underlying support despite short-term hesitation. According to O’Neil’s methodology of market direction, Bank Nifty continues to stay in a Confirmed Uptrend, reinforcing the broader market’s positive structure. This alignment of technical indicators suggests a constructive backdrop, where selective banking stocks could present breakout opportunities. However, continuous monitoring is essential to assess follow-through strength and near-term stability.