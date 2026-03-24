Stock recommendations for 24 March from MarketSmith India

Nifty 50 plunged 602 points to settle at 22,512.65, while S&P BSE Sensex crashed 1,836 points to finish at 72,696.39. This correction was largely driven by escalating frictions between the U.S. and Iran, pushing Brent crude prices toward $113 per barrel and causing the Indian rupee to hit a record low of 93.96 against the U.S. dollar.