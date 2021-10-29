Stock sell-off continues amid steep valuations

According to V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, the downgrade by global brokerages due to rich valuations may have prompted FIIs to sell on a sustained basis. “FIIs have been sellers in software to the tune of ₹5,406 crore during the first half of October. This is profit booking since they are sitting on big profits. However, they have been buyers in banks and autos, where there is valuation comfort," he said.