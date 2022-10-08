Stock split 2022: These 3 shares to trade ex-split next week. Details here2 min read . Updated: 08 Oct 2022, 01:22 PM IST
- Stock split in October 2022: All three stocks are going to trade ex-split on Wednesday next week
Stock split in October 2022: Shares of Colorchips New Media, Nikhil Adhesives and Greencrest Financial Services are going to trade ex-split stocks on 12th October 2022 i.e. on Wednesday next week. The board of directors of these companies have fixed record date for stock sub-division on 13th October 2022 on ex-date basis.