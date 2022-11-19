Stock split in November 2022: A stock investor is not just a beneficiary of rising share prices. In fact, there are various rewards that a listed company give to its long term loyal shareholders from its reserves. These rewards can be in the form of dividend, bonus shares, buyback of shares, stock split, etc. In stock split and bonus share listing, an investors shareholding increases many-folds and then appreciation in shares leads to huge jump in absolute value of one's investment.

Here we list out three Indian shares that are going to trade ex-split next week:

1] Easy Trip Planners: The board of directors of this company has fixed 22nd November 2022 as record date for stock split on ex-date basis. This means the stock will trade ex-dividend on 21st November 2022 i.e. on Monday next week. The company board has already declared and approved stock subdivision in 1:2 ratio.

Informing Indian stock market exchanges about stock split, Easy Trip Planners said, "This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Tuesday, November 22, 2022 as the Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for the following matters subject to the shareholders' approval to be obtained through postal ballot on Thursday, November 10, 2022: 1. Sub-division/Split of each existing equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) into 2 equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- (Rupee One Only) fully paid- up. 2. Issue of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of (Three) Equity Share of ₹1/- each for every (One) existing Equity Share of ₹1/- each."

2] Dev Information Technology: The board of directors of this IT company has fixed 25th November 2022 as record date for stock split. Dev IT shareholders holding this stock on 25th November 2022 will be eligible for stock split benefit. The stock will trade ex-split on 25th itself. The board of directors has also announced that Dev IT shares will be divided in 1:2 ratio.

Informing Indian bourses about stock split decision, Dev IT Ltd said, "Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, we Dev Information Technology Limited (the "Company") would like to inform you that the board of directors has fixed Friday, 25th November, 2022, as "Record Date" to ascertain the shareholders entitled for the purpose of sub-division of 1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Share of the Company having face value of ~10/- (Rupees Ten) each, into 2 (Two) fully paid-up Equity Share having face value of ~ 5/- (Rupees Five only) each fully paid-up, which has been approved by the shareholders in its 25th Annual General Meeting dated 30th September, 2022."

3] Mafatlal Industries: This diversified small-cap company has fixed 25th November 2022 as record date for stock split. The company is going to trade ex-split on 25th November itself. It has announced stock subdivision in 1:5 ratio. After stock split, face value of the small-cap stock will come down from ₹10 per equity share to ₹2 per equity share.

Informing Indian bourses about the stock split record date, Mafatlal Industries Ltd said, "With reference to our earlier letter dated 17th September, 2022 and in terms of Regulation 42(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company has fixed Friday, 25th November, 2022 as the Record Date for determining the eligibility of shareholders, with regards to the Sub-division (Split) of existing Equity Shares of the Company from One (1) equity share having a face value of Rs. 10/- each (fully paid-up) into Five (5) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each (fully paid-up), as approved by the shareholders through postal ballot by way of electronic means on 7th November 2022."