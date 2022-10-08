Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Stock split 2022: These 3 shares to trade ex-split next week. Details here

Stock split 2022: These 3 shares to trade ex-split next week. Details here

Stock split 2022: All these shares going to trade ex-split next week are smaal-cap stocks.
2 min read . 01:22 PM ISTAsit Manohar

  • Stock split in October 2022: All three stocks are going to trade ex-split on Wednesday next week

Stock split in October 2022: Shares of Colorchips New Media, Nikhil Adhesives and Greencrest Financial Services are going to trade ex-split stocks on 12th October 2022 i.e. on Wednesday next week. The board of directors of these companies have fixed record date for stock sub-division on 13th October 2022 on ex-date basis. 

Here we list out detail in regard to stock-split of these small-cap stocks:

1] Greencrest Financial Services: The board of directors of the small-cap company has fixed record date for stock subdivision on 13th October 2022 on ex-date basis that means the small-cap stock with a market cap of around 65 crore is going to trade ex-split on 12th October 2022 i.e. on Wednesday next week. The company board ha announced stock subdivision in 10:1 ratio means one stock of 10 per equity share face value will be divided into 10 stocks of Re 1 per equity share face value.

2] Nikhil Adhesives: The board of directors of this small-cap stock with a market cap of 847 crore is going to trade ex-split on Wednesday trade session next week. The small-cap company has already approved and declared stock split in 10:1 ratio that means one equity paid up capital of face value 10 face value will be divided into 10 paid up capital of face value of Re 1 per equity share.

3] Colorchips New Media: Like other two ex-split stocks mentioned above, this small-cap stock is also going to trade ex-split on 12th October 2022 i.e. on Wednesday next week. The small-cap company with a market cap of 153 crore has announced stock subdivision in 5:1 ratio on ex-date basis that means the company will split its existing stock of 10 face value into 5 paid up capital of face value 2 each. the board of directors have considered and approved about the stock sub-division and the company has informed Indian bourses in this regard.

Therefore, all these three small-cap stocks are going to trade ex-split on Wednesday trade session next week.

