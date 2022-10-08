Stock split 2022: These 3 shares to trade ex-split next week. Details here

3] Colorchips New Media: Like other two ex-split stocks mentioned above, this small-cap stock is also going to trade ex-split on 12th October 2022 i.e. on Wednesday next week. The small-cap company with a market cap of ₹153 crore has announced stock subdivision in 5:1 ratio on ex-date basis that means the company will split its existing stock of ₹10 face value into 5 paid up capital of face value ₹2 each. the board of directors have considered and approved about the stock sub-division and the company has informed Indian bourses in this regard.