Stock split 2022: These 4 multibagger stocks to trade ex-split this week

Informing Indian bourses about the decision, the small-cap company said, "With reference to above captioned subject, we wish to inform that the members of the Company in their EGM held on Tuesday, 06th day of December, 2022, by way of Ordinary Resolutions, has considered and approved the following: 1. Sub-Division of Equity Shares from the face value of Rs.10/- per Share to Re. 1/- per Share. 2. Increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company and Alteration of Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company. 3. Issuance of Bonus Shares."