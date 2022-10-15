Stock split 2022: A listed company announces stock subdivision to increase its trade volume by attracting some additional investors due to lowering of share price. Due to rise in trade volume and stock split, a shareholders net investment value remains same but its number of stocks increases as per the ratio of stock split. so, after stock split, rise in share price leads to more return for a long term shareholders. So, a long term investor looks at the fundamentals of the company on primary basis but after that the investor also looks at the history of a company's issuance of dividend, bonus, stock split, etc.

For such stock market investors, there is a piece of good news. Shares of HLE Glascoat, TPL Plastech, Global Education, Axita Cotton and Anjani Foods are going to trade ex-split next week. Here we list out full details in this regard:

1] HLE Glascoat: The board of directors of the company has fixed 19th October 2022 as record date for stock subdivision. The stock split has been announced on ex-date basis, which means the stock will trade ex-split on 18th October 2022 i.e. on Tuesday next week. The company board has also announced stock subdivision in 5:1 ratio.

HEL Glasscoat informed about the stock split record date citing, "This is in continuation to our communication dated October 7, 2022 with respect to Sub Division of Equity Shares from the Face Value of Rs. 10 each to Face Value of Rs. 2 each fully paid up with effect from October 19, 2022. (Record Date)."

2] TPL Plastech: The board of directors of this small-cap company has announced 20th October 2022 as record date for stock subdivision. The company board has already announced 20th October 2022 as record date for stock split in 5:1 ratio:

The small-cap company informed stock exchanges about the stock split record date citing, "The Company has fixed Thursday, October 20, 2022 as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining the eligibility of Shareholders for the purpose of sub-division/split of every 1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Share having face value of Rs. 10/- each, into 5 (Five) fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each, in the share capital of the Company as approved by the shareholders at the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 28, 2022."

3] Global Education: The company board has announced record date for stock split on 20th October 2022. The company board has also announced stock subdivision into 5:1 ratio that means one equity share of face value ₹10 will split in five equity shares of face value ₹2.

4] Axita Cotton: Among one of the multibagger stocks of Indian stock market, Axita Cotton Ltd has fixed 21st October 2022 as record date for stock split. The small-cap company board has already declared stock subdivision in 10:1 ratio. As per the information available on BSE website, Axita Cotton Ltd has announced subdivision of shares from existing ₹10 per equity share into 10 shares of Re 1 per equity share.

"Axita Cotton Ltd said, "The Members of the Company in their 9th (Ninth) Annual General Meeting approved sub-division of every 1 (One) Equity Share of the nominal/face value of ₹10/- each into 10 (Ten) Equity Share of the nominal/face value of Re 1/- each," the company informed in its exchange communication.

5] Anjani Foods: The small-cap company has fixed record date for stock split on 21st October 2022. The company has announced to split its stock from ₹10 each into five equity shares of ₹2 each.

The small-cap company informed about the stock split decision citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) 2015, the Company has fixed Friday, i.e., 21st October, 2022 as the Record Date, to ascertain the name of Shareholders entitled for Split/Sub-Division of equity shares of Rs. 10/- each into five (5) equity shares of Rs. 2/- each."