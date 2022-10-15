Stock split 2022: These 5 shares to trade ex-split next week

Stock split 2022: A listed company announces stock subdivision to increase its trade volume by attracting some additional investors due to lowering of share price. Due to rise in trade volume and stock split, a shareholders net investment value remains same but its number of stocks increases as per the ratio of stock split. so, after stock split, rise in share price leads to more return for a long term shareholders. So, a long term investor looks at the fundamentals of the company on primary basis but after that the investor also looks at the history of a company's issuance of dividend, bonus, stock split, etc.

