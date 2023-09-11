Stock split 2023: ADF Foods are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. This small-cap multibagger stock with a market cap of around ₹498 crore has risen from 140 to ₹1135 apiece levels in last three years, delivering to the tune of 700 per cent return to its positional long term shareholders. However, the stock will be in focus today as it is trading ex-split today.

The board of directors of the small-cap multibagger stock has declared stock split in 1:5 ratio. the small-cap company board also fixed 11th September 2023 as record date for stock split i.e. today.

ADF Foods share split news

The multibagger stock informed Indian stock market bourses about stock split citing, “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has fixed Monday, 11th September, 2023 as the ‘Record Date’ for determining the eligibility of Shareholders for the purpose of sub-division / split of existing Equity Shares of the Company in the ratio of 5 (Five) Equity Shares of face value Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each for 1 (One) Equity Share of face value Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each as approved by the Shareholders at the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 09th August, 2023."

After ushering in new year 2023, ADF Foods shares have remained in uptrend. In YTD time, this small-cap stock has risen to the tune of 50 per cent whereas in last six months, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹710 to ₹1,135 apiece levels, logging near 60 per cent rise in this time. This multibagger stock has delivered stellar return to its shareholders in post-Covid rebound. After bottoming out around ₹140 apiece levels, the stock has risen up to ₹1,135 apiece levels in these near three years, delivering more than 700 per cent return to its positional investors.

