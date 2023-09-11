Stock split 2023: Multibagger stock ADF Foods to trade ex-split in 1:5 ratio. Details here1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 09:19 AM IST
Multibagger stock: The board of directors of the small-cap company has fixed 11th September 2023 as record date for finalising eligible shareholders for stock sub-division
Stock split 2023: ADF Foods are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. This small-cap multibagger stock with a market cap of around ₹498 crore has risen from 140 to ₹1135 apiece levels in last three years, delivering to the tune of 700 per cent return to its positional long term shareholders. However, the stock will be in focus today as it is trading ex-split today.
