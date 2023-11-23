comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Nov 22 2023 15:59:07
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 126.1 -0.12%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 681.1 0.02%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 559.1 -0.41%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 211.5 1.24%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,457.7 1.27%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stock split 2023: Shaily Engg stock in focus as share trades ex-split in 1:5 ratio
Back Back

Stock split 2023: Shaily Engg stock in focus as share trades ex-split in 1:5 ratio

 Asit Manohar

Stock split 2023: Shaily Engineering board has fixed stock split record date on 23rd November 2023

Stock in focus: Company board has declared subdivision of stock from face value of ₹10 to ₹2 per equity share. (Photo: Bloomberg)Premium
Stock in focus: Company board has declared subdivision of stock from face value of 10 to 2 per equity share. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Stock split 2023: Shaily Engineering stocks will be in focus today as it is trading ex-split today. The board of directors of the company has announced subdivision of shares from face value of 10 per share to 2 per equity share. The company board has fixed record date for stock split on 23rd November 2023. So, those shareholders who would be holding the scrip after stock market close on Thursday, they will be eligible for stock split benefits.

Shaily Engineering stock split 2023 record date

Shaily Engineering informed Indian stock market bourses about stock split record date citing, "The Board of Directors of the Company has fixed the Record date as 23rd November 2023 for the purpose of sub-division of one (1) equity share of the Company having a nominal value of Rs. 10 (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid up into five (5) equity shares having a nominal value of Rs. 2 (Rupees Two only) each fully paid-up."

Also Read: Dividend stocks: Amrutanjan, Premco, P&G shares to trade ex-dividend today

Shaily Engineering stock split 2023

In September 2023, Shaily Engineering Ltd had informed Indian exchanges about stock split decision citing, "Sub-division / split of existing Equity Share of the Company from one (1) equity share having a face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up into five (5) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each fully paid-up. The Record Date for such Sub-division / split of equity shares will be intimated in due course."

Also Read: F&O Ban List: BHEL, MCX, RBL Bank, 6 others placed under futures & options ban for Nov 23

After a gap of near five years, some corporate action is taking place in Shaily Engineering Ltd stocks. As per the information available on BSE website, Shaily Engineering shares traded ex-dividend on 2nd August 2018 for finalising eligible shareholders for payment of 7.50 per share interim dividend for the financial year 2018-19. After that, this is the first time, when the company board has taken any corporate action in regard to the company shares.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.o 

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 23 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App