Stock split 2023: Shaily Engg stock in focus as share trades ex-split in 1:5 ratio
Stock split 2023: Shaily Engineering board has fixed stock split record date on 23rd November 2023
Stock split 2023: Shaily Engineering stocks will be in focus today as it is trading ex-split today. The board of directors of the company has announced subdivision of shares from face value of ₹10 per share to ₹2 per equity share. The company board has fixed record date for stock split on 23rd November 2023. So, those shareholders who would be holding the scrip after stock market close on Thursday, they will be eligible for stock split benefits.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started