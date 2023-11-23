Stock split 2023: Shaily Engineering stocks will be in focus today as it is trading ex-split today. The board of directors of the company has announced subdivision of shares from face value of ₹10 per share to ₹2 per equity share. The company board has fixed record date for stock split on 23rd November 2023. So, those shareholders who would be holding the scrip after stock market close on Thursday, they will be eligible for stock split benefits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shaily Engineering stock split 2023 record date Shaily Engineering informed Indian stock market bourses about stock split record date citing, "The Board of Directors of the Company has fixed the Record date as 23rd November 2023 for the purpose of sub-division of one (1) equity share of the Company having a nominal value of Rs. 10 (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid up into five (5) equity shares having a nominal value of Rs. 2 (Rupees Two only) each fully paid-up."

Shaily Engineering stock split 2023 In September 2023, Shaily Engineering Ltd had informed Indian exchanges about stock split decision citing, "Sub-division / split of existing Equity Share of the Company from one (1) equity share having a face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up into five (5) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each fully paid-up. The Record Date for such Sub-division / split of equity shares will be intimated in due course."

After a gap of near five years, some corporate action is taking place in Shaily Engineering Ltd stocks. As per the information available on BSE website, Shaily Engineering shares traded ex-dividend on 2nd August 2018 for finalising eligible shareholders for payment of ₹7.50 per share interim dividend for the financial year 2018-19. After that, this is the first time, when the company board has taken any corporate action in regard to the company shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

