Stock split 2023: Small-cap stock sets record date for 1:2 stock subdivision. Details here
Small-cap stock has fixed stock split record date on 18th October 2023
Stock split 2023: Shares of Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd are one of those stocks on BSE that has hit upper circuit during Thursday deals. In fact, this small-cap stock has locked-in 5 per cent upper circuit on all sessions this week. However, the stock is in news these days for setting record date for stock split. The board of directors of the company has fixed 18th October 2023 as record date for stock split. Earlier, the small-cap stock had informed Indian stock market bourses about stock split in 1:2 ratio.
