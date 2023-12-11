Stock split 2023: Sudev Industries shares to trade ex-split today in 1:2 ratio
Sudev Industries stock split 2023: The company board has declared stock subdivision from face value of ₹10 to ₹5 per share
Stock split 2023: Shares of Sudev Industries Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Monday (December 11, 2023). The board of directors of Sudev Industries Ltd has declared stock split in the ratio of 1:2 – from Rs10 per equity share to two ₹5 per equity share -- for its eligible shareholders. Shares of the small cap company will trade ex-split on the record date of December 11.
