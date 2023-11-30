Stock split 2023: The board of directors of Teamo Productions HQ Ltd has fixed record date for stock split. The company board fixed 14th December 2023 as cut off date for finalising the eligible shareholders for stock sub-division benefit. The company board also considered and approved stock split proposal in 1:10 ratio. This means, one stock of the company with face value of ₹10 per equity share will be sub-divided into 10 shares with a face value of Re 1 per share.

Teamo Productions stock split details

Teamo Productions informed Indian stock market bourses about stock split record date citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015, we wish to inform you that pursuant to the shareholders’ approval obtained though postal ballot on November 26, 2023, the Company has fixed Record Date as mentioned below in the table for the purpose of subdivision/split of 1 (one) Equity Shares and preference shares of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- each into 10 (Ten) Equity shares and Preference shares ,respectively, of the company having face value of Re. 1 each."

On purpose of fixing record date for stock split, Teamo Productions HQ Ltd told stock market exchanges, "Determining the eligibility of Shareholders for the purpose of subdivision/split of each Equity Share and Preference share having face value of Rs.10/- each into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares and Preference shares, respectively, having face value of Re.1/- each."

Stock split record date would be second big corporate action taking place at Teamo Productions HQ Ltd in current year. Shares of this small-cap company traded ex-date on 18th April 2023 for issuance of Rights Issue.

Stock at 52-week high

After outbreak of this stock market news, shares of Teamo Productions HQ Ltd witness buying interest during morning deals, which led to rise in stock price. After opening upside the stock went on to touch intraday high of ₹10.95 apiece on NSE, which is its new 52-week high now.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

