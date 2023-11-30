Stock split 2023: Teamo Productions sets record date for stock sub-division. Share touches 52-week high
Stock split 2023: Board of directors of Teamo Productions has fixed 14th December 2023 as record date for stock sub-division in 1:10 ratio
Stock split 2023: The board of directors of Teamo Productions HQ Ltd has fixed record date for stock split. The company board fixed 14th December 2023 as cut off date for finalising the eligible shareholders for stock sub-division benefit. The company board also considered and approved stock split proposal in 1:10 ratio. This means, one stock of the company with face value of ₹10 per equity share will be sub-divided into 10 shares with a face value of Re 1 per share.
