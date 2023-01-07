Stock split 2023: Shares of Rajnish Wellness and Vishnu Chemicals are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. In last three years, Vishnu Chemicals share price has appreciated to the tune of over 1,000 per cent whereas Rajnish Wellness share price has ascended over 500 per cent in last one year. both the stock are going to trade ex-split next week.

Here we list out full details in regard to these multibagger stocks that are going to trade ex-split next week:

Rajnish Wellness: The board of directors of this multibagger stock has fixed 10th January 2023 as record date for stock split. The Board of Directors of the company has approved stock sub-division in 1:2 ratio.

Informing stock market bourses about stock split decision, Rajnish Wellness Ltd said, 'We wish to inform the exchange that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the registered office of the Company have inter-alia considered and approved Sub-division/split of equity shares of the Company from 1 (One) equity share of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each to 2 (Two) equity shares of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each."

Later on company informed about the record date for stock split citing, "With reference to the above cited subject, we would like to inform to the exchange that Board of the Directors of the Company have fixed on Tuesday, 10th January 2023 as the 'Record Date', for ascertaining eligibility of shareholders entitled for corporate action of - Sub-division/split of equity shares of the company, 1 (One) equity share having face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each into 2 (Two) equity shares of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only). You are requested to take the above cited information on your record."

Vishnu Chemicals: The specialty chemical company has declared stock split in the ratio of 1:5. After sub-division of stock, face value of the multibagger stock will change from existing ₹10 per equity share to ₹2 per equity share. The company board has fixed 13th January 2023 as record date for stock split as well.

Informing Indian bourses about stock split record date, the specialty chemical company said, "Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that, the Board of Directors of the Company has passed the necessary resolution through Circular Resolution, on 15th December, 2022 and has fixed the record date on Friday, 13th January, 2023 for the purpose of sub-division of 1 equity share of Rs. 10/- each into 5 equity shares of Rs. 2/-each."

