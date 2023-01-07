Stock split 2023: These two multibagger stocks to trade ex-split next week2 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2023, 02:03 PM IST
- Multibagger stocks: Rajnish Wellness will be the first share that will trade ex-split next week
Stock split 2023: Shares of Rajnish Wellness and Vishnu Chemicals are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. In last three years, Vishnu Chemicals share price has appreciated to the tune of over 1,000 per cent whereas Rajnish Wellness share price has ascended over 500 per cent in last one year. both the stock are going to trade ex-split next week.
