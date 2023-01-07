Stock split 2023: These two multibagger stocks to trade ex-split next week

Later on company informed about the record date for stock split citing, "With reference to the above cited subject, we would like to inform to the exchange that Board of the Directors of the Company have fixed on Tuesday, 10th January 2023 as the 'Record Date', for ascertaining eligibility of shareholders entitled for corporate action of - Sub-division/split of equity shares of the company, 1 (One) equity share having face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each into 2 (Two) equity shares of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only). You are requested to take the above cited information on your record."