Stock split 2023: Tiger Logistics sets board meeting date for stock sub-division
Stock split 2023: Tiger Logistics has set board of directors meeting on 9th January 2024 to consider and approve stock split proposal
Stock split 2023: The board of directors of Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd has received proposal for stock sub-division. The company board will discuss and approve stock split proposal in its upcoming board meeting scheduled on 9th January 2024. Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd informed about stock split proposal in its exchange filing on Thursday while updating about the board meeting date and agenda of this board meeting.
