Stock split 2023: Tiger Logistics sets board meeting date for stock sub-division
Stock split 2023: Tiger Logistics sets board meeting date for stock sub-division

 Asit Manohar

Stock split 2023: Tiger Logistics has set board of directors meeting on 9th January 2024 to consider and approve stock split proposal

Stock split 2023: Multibagger stock has delivered 1450% return in last three years. (Reuters)Premium
Stock split 2023: Multibagger stock has delivered 1450% return in last three years. (Reuters)

Stock split 2023: The board of directors of Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd has received proposal for stock sub-division. The company board will discuss and approve stock split proposal in its upcoming board meeting scheduled on 9th January 2024. Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd informed about stock split proposal in its exchange filing on Thursday while updating about the board meeting date and agenda of this board meeting.

Tiger Logistics informed Indian stock market exchanges about stock split proposal citing, "Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 and any other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 9th January, 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve proposal for sub-division/split of existing Equity Shares of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- each, fully paid up, in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company and/or any other regulatory/statutory approvals (if any)."

Tiger Logistics (India) corporate history

If stock split gets approval from the company board in its meeting on 9th January 2024, this will be the third corporate event taking place in the company. Earlier, the company stock traded ex-dividend on 1st December 2021 for payment of Re 1 per share interim dividend to its eligible shareholders. On 15th October 2015, Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd shares traded ex-bonus for finalising eligible shareholders for issuance of bonus shares in 3:2 ratio

Tiger Logistics share price

Tiger Logistics shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. In last three years, this logistics company has risen from around 39.50 to 617.55 apiece levels on BSE, delivering to the tune of 1,450 per cent in time.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

Published: 22 Dec 2023, 09:14 AM IST
