Stock split 2024: Multibagger stock OK Play India to consider share subdivision this month
Stock split 2024: The small-cap company has fixed a board meeting date on 30th January 2024 to consider and approve the stock sub-division proposal
Stock split 2024: Shares of OK Play India Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the last one year. At this time, this small-cap stock with a market cap of around 400 crore has risen from around ₹46.50 to ₹150 apiece levels, logging to the tune of a 225 per cent rise in this time. However, after delivering stellar returns to its long-term investors, OK Play India Ltd has decided to continue focusing on the marginal investors who have a small amount for investment.
