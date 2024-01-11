Stock split 2024: Shares of OK Play India Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the last one year. At this time, this small-cap stock with a market cap of around 400 crore has risen from around ₹46.50 to ₹150 apiece levels, logging to the tune of a 225 per cent rise in this time. However, after delivering stellar returns to its long-term investors, OK Play India Ltd has decided to continue focusing on the marginal investors who have a small amount for investment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The small-cap company has informed Indian stock market bourses that it would be considering the proposal for a stock split in its upcoming board meeting. The board meeting to consider and approve the stock split has been fixed on 30th January 2024.

OK Play India stock split In latest exchange filing, OK Play India Ltd informed Indian stock market exchanges about the stock split proposal saying, "We wish to inform you that pursuant to regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is being convened on Tuesday, the 30th day of January, 2024: Sub-division/ split of existing equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each, fully paid-up, by alteration of Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Multibagger stock in India As mentioned above, OK Play India shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Dalal Street has produced in the last one year. However, the multibagger stock has remained under base-building mode in recent sessions. In the last one month, this multibagger stock has slipped to the tune of 11 per cent whereas, in the last six months, it has risen 123.50 to ₹150 apiece level, logging over 20 per cent rise in this time. In the last one year, this small-cap stock has risen from 46.50 to ₹150 per share level, recording around a 225 per cent rise in this time.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!