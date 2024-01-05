Stock split 2024: Nestle India share price in focus as stock trades ex-split in 1:10 ratio
Stock split 2024: The Nestle India board has fixed 5th January 2024 as the record date for the subdivision of stocks
Stock split 2024: Nestle India's share price will be under the radar of stock market investors and observers as the stock is going to trade ex-split today. The board of directors of Nestle India Limited has fixed 5th January 2024 as the record date for the subdivision of stocks in a 1:10 ratio. This means one Nestle India share having a face value of ₹10 per equity share will be subdivided into ten shares with a face value of Re 1 per equity share.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started