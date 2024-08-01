Stock split 2024: Rushil Decor share price to trade ex-split soon. Record date, other details

Stock split 2024: Rushil Decor share price will soon trade ex-split. The board of directors of the small-cap stock has fixed 9th August 2024 as the record date for a stock split. This means the small-cap stock will be trading ex-split on Friday next week. The company has already informed the Indian stock market exchanges about stock split in a 1:10 ratio, which means one company share with a face value of ₹10 each will be subdivided into ten shares with a face value of Re 1 per share.

Rushil Decor stock split record date The small-cap company with a market cap of ₹965 crore, informed the Indian exchanges about the stock split record date, saying, "This s to inform you that the Company has fixed Friday, 9th August 2024 as the "Record Date" for determining entitlement of Equity Shareholders for subdivision/ split of existing Equity Shares of the Company, such that 1 (one) equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten only) each, fully paid-up, will be sub-divided into 10 (ten) equity shares having face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each, fully paid-up, ranking paripassu in all respects, which was approved by the Equity Shareholders through Postal Ballot on 3 th July 2024, as already intimated to the Stock Exchanges vide our letter no. RDL/032/2024-25 dated 4th July 2024."

The stock split record date has been fixed for “determining entitlement of Equity Shareholders for sub-division/ split of existing Equity Shares of the Company, such that 1 (one) equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten only) each, fully paid-up, will be subdivided into 10 (ten) equity shares having face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each, fully paid up.”

Effect on Preferential Issue 2023 On this stock split will play in the preferential share allotment declared in December 2023, the small-cap company said, "We wish to inform you that out of the balance 33,95,000 convertible warrants allotted, two allottees as per the details given in Annexture-B attached, has now opted to exercise and convert the 75,000 warrants which are convertible into 75,000 equity shares of the Company, of face value Rs. 10/- each (7,50,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 1 each post effect of split of shares), in terms of the provisions of Chapter V of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, and the terms of allotment of the warrants."

Q1 results 2024 The small-cap company has fixed board meeting date on 1st August 2024 to consider and approve unaudited standalone financial results for the April to June 2024 quarter. So, the small-cap company will be declaring its Q1 results today.