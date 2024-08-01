Hello User
Stock split 2024: Rushil Decor share price to trade ex-split soon. Record date, other details

Asit Manohar

  • Rushil Decor stock split 2024: The board of directors of the small-cap company has declared stock subdivision in 1:10 ratio

Rushil Decor Stock split 2024: The small-cap company has fixed record date for stock split on 9th August 2024.

Stock split 2024: Rushil Decor share price will soon trade ex-split. The board of directors of the small-cap stock has fixed 9th August 2024 as the record date for a stock split. This means the small-cap stock will be trading ex-split on Friday next week. The company has already informed the Indian stock market exchanges about stock split in a 1:10 ratio, which means one company share with a face value of 10 each will be subdivided into ten shares with a face value of Re 1 per share.

Rushil Decor stock split record date

The small-cap company with a market cap of 965 crore, informed the Indian exchanges about the stock split record date, saying, "This s to inform you that the Company has fixed Friday, 9th August 2024 as the "Record Date" for determining entitlement of Equity Shareholders for subdivision/ split of existing Equity Shares of the Company, such that 1 (one) equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten only) each, fully paid-up, will be sub-divided into 10 (ten) equity shares having face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each, fully paid-up, ranking paripassu in all respects, which was approved by the Equity Shareholders through Postal Ballot on 3 th July 2024, as already intimated to the Stock Exchanges vide our letter no. RDL/032/2024-25 dated 4th July 2024."

The stock split record date has been fixed for “determining entitlement of Equity Shareholders for sub-division/ split of existing Equity Shares of the Company, such that 1 (one) equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten only) each, fully paid-up, will be subdivided into 10 (ten) equity shares having face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each, fully paid up."

Effect on Preferential Issue 2023

On this stock split will play in the preferential share allotment declared in December 2023, the small-cap company said, "We wish to inform you that out of the balance 33,95,000 convertible warrants allotted, two allottees as per the details given in Annexture-B attached, has now opted to exercise and convert the 75,000 warrants which are convertible into 75,000 equity shares of the Company, of face value Rs. 10/- each (7,50,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 1 each post effect of split of shares), in terms of the provisions of Chapter V of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, and the terms of allotment of the warrants."

Q1 results 2024

The small-cap company has fixed board meeting date on 1st August 2024 to consider and approve unaudited standalone financial results for the April to June 2024 quarter. So, the small-cap company will be declaring its Q1 results today.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
