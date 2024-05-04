Stock split 2024: Small-cap stock Rushil Decor sets board meeting date to consider stock subdivision
Stock split 2024: The small-cap stock has set board meeting date on 24th May 2024 to consider and approve stock subdivision proposal
Stock split 2024: The board of directors of Rushil Decor Ltd will consider a stock split proposal in its upcoming meeting. The company board meeting is scheduled for May 24 2024. If approved, this will be the first time the mainboard issue will undergo a stock split after listing on the Indian bourses in July 2011. The mainboard IPO was launched in June 2011 at a price band of ₹63 to ₹72 per equity share. A stock split could increase the liquidity of the company's shares, making them more affordable and attractive to a broader range of investors. This could lead to an increase in the company's market capitalization and potentially its stock price. Rushil Decor share price ended on Friday last week at ₹330.50 apiece on NSE.
