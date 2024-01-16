Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stock Split today: Trishakti Industries shares to trade ex-split

Stock Split today: Trishakti Industries shares to trade ex-split

Livemint

  • Trishakti Industries has declared a stock split in the ratio of 1:5 from the face value of 10 per equity share to 2 per share

Shares of Trishakti Industries Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Tuesday (January 16). The Board of Directors of the company has declared a stock split for the eligible shareholders.

Trishakti Industries has declared a stock split in the ratio of 1:5 from the face value of 10 per equity share to 2 per share.

The record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for the stock split has been fixed on January 16.

In a stock exchange filing, Trishakti Industries Ltd said: “In connection with the Letter submitted dated 30-12-2023, for intimation of Stock Split/Sub Division of Shares. In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, please be informed that the shareholders of the Company have passed the Resolution for Stock Split / Sub Division of Equity Shares of the Company from the face value of Rs. 10/- to face value of Rs. 2/- per share through postal ballot concluded yesterday. The company has fixed the Record Date as Tuesday, 16th January 2023."

Shares of Trishakti Industries will trade ex-split on Tuesday.

Trishakti Industries stock closed at 182.60, up 1.98% on the BSE on Monday.

What is a stock split

A stock split or sub division of shares is a corporate action. It happens when a listed company hikes the number of its shares to boost the stock’s liquidity.

The number of shares outstanding increases by a specific multiple, but the total currency value of all shares outstanding remains the same as there is no change in the company’s total market capitalization.

For example, if a company has declared a stock split in the ratio of 1:2, that means for every equity share held before the split each shareholder will have two equity shares after the split.

A stock split is declared when a company decides to intentionally lower the price of its stock, making it more affordable for investors without losing the value.

