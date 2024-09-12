Stock split 2024: Varun Beverages share price rise 5% as stock trades ex-split today

Stock split 2024:Varun Beverages shares remained in focus on Thursday and gained 5% in morning trades on Thursday. as stock trades ex-split today. The shares would be divided from shares having a face value of 5 each to shares with a face value of 2.

Ujjval Jauhari
Published12 Sep 2024, 09:11 AM IST
Stock split 2024: Varun Beverages shares in focus as stock trades ex-split today

Stock split 2024: Varun Beverages Ltd share price gained 5% in the opening trades on Thursday. The stock remains in focus as the shares turn ex-date for a stock split today (12 September, 2024). The shares of the second-largest PepsiCo franchisee globally would be divided from shares having a face value of 5 each to shares with a face value of 2.

The Varun Beverages share price opened at 640.15 on the BSE on Thursday, higher than previous close of 627.60. The Varun beverages share price thereafter gained further to intraday highs of 665.65 marking gains of more than 5%

The Varun Beverages share price already had risen close to 5% ever since the announcement made by the company on stock split and Thursday share price rise added further to gains

 

As per the release by Varun Beverages on 2 September 2024, the Board of Directors of the company had fixed Thursday, September 12, 2024 as the “Record Date” for determining entitlement of Equity Shareholders for the purpose of sub-division or split of existing Equity Shares of the Company, such that each Equity Share having face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) each fully paid-up, be subdivided/split into such number of Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only)each fully paid-up, as approved by the Equity Shareholders through Postal Ballot on August 30, 2024.

Varun Beverages share price has risen 26.61% year to date and is up 71% in last one year.

Varun Beverages remains among top picks of Mirae Asset Capital Markets who had given Varun Beverages share price target of 1,734 (prior to stock split) offering an expected return of 10% from the current share price. Varun Beverages has reported a 28.7% year-over-year increase in Q2CY24 revenue to 73.3 billion, with a 28.1% rise in volume. Gross margins improved to 53.7%, and Ebitda margins reached 27.2%. The company showed strong performance in both the Indian and international markets, said Mirae Asset.

Those at Motilal Oswal Financial Services also had maintained positive ratings with a target price of 1850 post Q2FY24 results. Management had guided a double-digit volume growth in the domestic market going forward, while international market (mainly Zimbabwe) would rebound to a healthy volume growth from 3QCY24, highlighted analysts. MOFSL had largely maintain their CY24,CY25 and CY26 earnings estimates for Varun Beverages.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published:12 Sep 2024, 09:11 AM IST
