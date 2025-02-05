The Board of Directors of Info Edge on Wednesday, February 5, approved the first-ever stock split by the company, with the share split ratio fixed at 1:5. This means that one share of the company, having a face value of ₹10 apiece, will be split into five shares of the face value of ₹2 each.

The company said the stock split will enhance the liquidity of the company's shares and encourage the participation of retail investors by making them more affordable.

Info Edge, however, did not disclose the record date for the said stock split. The record date will help determine the shareholders who are entitled to receive the additional shares by way of a stock split.

"The Record Date for the purpose of the sub-division/split of equity shares shall be decided after taking the aforesaid approval of the shareholders of the Company, and the same will be intimated in due course," said the company.

The company added that the stock split is subject to the approval of the shareholders by way of a Postal Ballot and any regulatory/ statutory approvals, as may be required under applicable laws.

Apart from the decision on the share split, Info Edge investors are also eyeing the announcement of December quarter earnings that are slated to be released today.

Stock Price Impact The shares of Info Edge gained following the announcement of a stock split, rising 3.7% to ₹7,988.70 apiece on the BSE.

Info Edge share price opened at ₹7704.25, in line with its previous close of ₹7704.05. However, the large-cap stock extended gains as the session progressed.

The company, with a market capitalization of ₹1.03 lakh crore, has performed well over the last one year, returning 54% to its investors.