Stock split 2025: Mangalam Global, Coastal Corporation to trade ex-split today

Stock split 2025: Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd, Coastal Corporation Ltd share prices will remain in focus as the stocks will trade Ex- Split Today

The record date for for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares as approved by the shareholders stands on 4 March 2025.

The record date for March 04 as per T+1 settlement process suggests that investors who bought shares of Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd, Coastal Corporation Ltd a day prior to the record date will see their names listed among the eligible shareholders for benefitting from Stock split.

Advertisement

Stock Split Details Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd - The company on 13 January 2025 had Approved Sub-division / Split of existing 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of ₹2/- (Rupees Two only) each fully paid up, into 2 Equity Share of face value of ₹1 (Rupees One only) each fully paid up, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company, through Postal Ballot and regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required.

The record date of Tuesday, March 04, 2025 had been set by Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd to determine the eligibility of members for the purpose of Sub Division/split of every 1 (One) equity Share of face value ot Rs.2/- each into 2 (Two) Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each.

Advertisement

Also Read | Polycab India shares rise 5%: 4 reasons why Jefferies expects another 30 upside

Coastal Corporation Ltd- The company at its meeting of its Board of Directors had approved subdivision/split of 1 equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten only) each fully paid up per share into 5 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- [Rupees two only) each fully paid up per share.

The board of Coastal Corporation Ltd on 12 February 2025 had considered and fixed the record date as Tuesday, 04th March, 2025 for the subdivision of shares