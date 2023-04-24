This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com

The company provides comprehensive consultancy services including water management surveys and detailed project reports, apart from a range of technical services.

The company has licensing agreements with some of the best-known specialist water treatment companies in the US and Western Europe.

Further it also entered public health sector, urban and rural, for infrastructural and community level drinking water treatment.

Ion Exchange has three decades of experience in the manufacture of ion exchange resins and in the design and supply of treatment plants for water, process liquid and wastewater.

It is one of the very few companies in the world with a range of technologies, products, and services that cover the entire spectrum of water and waste-water treatment.

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd, a leader in Indian water treatment Industry offers total water management solutions for industry, homes, and communities.

ION Exchange is currently trading at aPE (Price to Earnings) multipleof 19.9x.

The company touched its 52-week high of ₹3,549 on 5 April 2023 and its 52-week low of ₹1,590 on 11 May 2022.

Over the past one year, shares of the company have rallied 88%. In the past three years, shares have delivered multibagger returns.

The share price of Ion Exchange has dropped by 2% in the past one month.

How shares of Ion Exchange have performed recently

With healthy order books and recovery in profitability, debt metrics will also improve next fiscal as higher order inflows will boost its revenues.

The Finance Ministry is looking forward to increasing the infrastructure spending by 33% to ₹10 trillion (tn) in the financial year 2024. This will boost the revenue growth of the sector.

Further, the company is set to benefit from fueled by the government’s central budgetary assistance forinfrastructure development and private spending.

As of March 2022, the company has zero debt on its books .

To maintain its growth trajectory, the company will continue to expand in reach.

An increase in demand and higher realisations aided the earnings.

Over the last five years, Ion Exchange's revenue has grown at a CAGR of 8.7%, while net profit has grown at a CAGR of 32.2%.

Net profit during the same period rose by 41.1% YoY to ₹1.1 bn. This growth in earnings was due to higher sales and decreasing finance costs to the company.

For the first nine months (April 2023 to December 2023) of the financial year 2022-23, the company reported a 27.5% YoY jump in revenue to ₹13.4 bn, against ₹10.8 bn a year back.

This was on the back of continuous order wins and a decrease in the price of the input cost of the company.

Net profit came in at ₹480 m, up 69.1% YoY from ₹284 m in the December 2021 quarter.

For the December 2022 quarter, the company's revenue rose 31.9% YoY to ₹5.1 bn from ₹3.9 bn in the same quarter last year.

A look at the company’s financials

The anticipated completion time is three months from the date of approval by the shareholders.

Post the stock split, the number of shares outstanding will increase to 1.7 billion (bn), which currently stand at 170 million (m).

Interestingly, this is the first time the company has come out with a stock split.

Issuing more shares to current shareholders through a stock split increases the number of outstanding shares. While the market price per share decreases, the overall market capitalization of the company remains unchanged.

The record date for the sub-division of equity shares will be decided by the board and intimated to the stock exchanges.

The board has cleared the stock split to enhance the liquidity in the capital market, widen the shareholder base and make the shares more affordable for small investors.

The company will split shares in a ratio of 1:10. This means a sub-division of one equity share of the company having a face value of ₹10 each into ten equity shares having a face value of Re 1 each.

Here’s all you need to know.

One such company that has recently announced a stock split is Ion Exchange.

Consequently, shareholders in the sector have been handsomely rewarded in recent months, not only in terms of profits but also, through periodic dividends, bonuses, and stock splits.

In the midcap and smallcap space, fundamentally strong companies witnessed their profits and revenues more than double on a year on year (YoY) basis. The operational performance was another noteworthy highlight of the quarter.

Engineering and industrial equipment manufacturing firms delivered a strong performance in the December 2022 quarter due to the government's investments towards domestic growth .

