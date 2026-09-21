Stock split alert: Record date soon - shares jump 121% in 2 yrs | Do you own?

Naturite Agro Products Limited shares rose by 8.24% on September 21, before a stock split record date set. The split will divide each equity share of Rs. 10 into two shares of Rs. 5, requiring ownership before the record date for eligibility.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published21 Sep 2026, 04:54 PM IST
Prefer LMPrefer Liveminton Google
Naturite Agro Products Limited shares rose by 8.24% on September 21 (AI image for representational purpose)
Naturite Agro Products Limited shares rose by 8.24% on September 21 (AI image for representational purpose)

Shares of Naturite Agro Products Limited ended nearly 8.24% higher on Monday, September 21, ahead of its upcoming stock split record date. The botanical herbal extract manufacturer has announced stock split in the ratio of 1:2.

To become eligible for the corporate action, investors must own the stock before the stock split record date.

Naturite Products stock split

The agricultural products exporter had announced the division of stocks for the financial year 2025-26. Naturite Products’ board of directors, on September 9, had approved sub-division/split of equity shares. As per the corporate action arrangement, “existing Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid-up shall be sub-divided into 2 (Two) Equity Shares of face value of Rs.5/- (Rupee Five only) each fully paid-up.”

As per the stock split arrangement, 1:2 ratio stock split would mean that one existing equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up shall be sub-divided into two equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each.

Naturite Products stock split record date

The company’s board of directors has fixed Friday, September 25, 2026 as the record date to determine the eligibility of investors for the payout. People must own the stock before the record date to become eligible for the payout.

Naturite Products share price trend

Naturite Products share price closed 8.24% higher at 193 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 102.21 crore on Monday, September 21. The company scrip touched an intraday high of 196 per share and an intraday low of 182.20 per share. Its return on equity (ROE) stood at -6.23%.

Naturite Products share price history

The stock touched its 52-week high of 363 per share on September 19, 2025, and it dipped to its 52-week low of 121 per share on April 6, 2026. Its share price value has surged close to 21.69% in six months and around 121% in two years. The stock value has surged close to 73.8% in three years.

The company reported a net profit of 4 lakh in the June quarter of financial year 2026-27 against a net loss of 1.68 crore in the March quarter of FY26. Its net revenue stood at 2.08 crore in Q1FY27 against 7.96 crore reported in the March quarter of FY26. The stock’s net earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.92 in Q1FY27 against -3.16 per share in Q4FY26.

Stock SplitNaturite Agro Products
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMarketsStock MarketsStock split alert: Record date soon - shares jump 121% in 2 yrs | Do you own?
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.