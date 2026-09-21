Stock split alert: Record date soon - shares jump 121% in 2 yrs | Do you own?

Shares of Naturite Agro Products Limited ended nearly 8.24% higher on Monday, September 21, ahead of its upcoming stock split record date. The botanical herbal extract manufacturer has announced stock split in the ratio of 1:2.

To become eligible for the corporate action, investors must own the stock before the stock split record date.

Naturite Products stock split The agricultural products exporter had announced the division of stocks for the financial year 2025-26. Naturite Products’ board of directors, on September 9, had approved sub-division/split of equity shares. As per the corporate action arrangement, “existing Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid-up shall be sub-divided into 2 (Two) Equity Shares of face value of Rs.5/- (Rupee Five only) each fully paid-up.”

As per the stock split arrangement, 1:2 ratio stock split would mean that one existing equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up shall be sub-divided into two equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each.

Naturite Products stock split record date The company’s board of directors has fixed Friday, September 25, 2026 as the record date to determine the eligibility of investors for the payout. People must own the stock before the record date to become eligible for the payout.

Naturite Products share price trend Naturite Products share price closed 8.24% higher at ₹193 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹102.21 crore on Monday, September 21. The company scrip touched an intraday high of ₹196 per share and an intraday low of ₹182.20 per share. Its return on equity (ROE) stood at -6.23%.

Naturite Products share price history The stock touched its 52-week high of ₹363 per share on September 19, 2025, and it dipped to its 52-week low of ₹121 per share on April 6, 2026. Its share price value has surged close to 21.69% in six months and around 121% in two years. The stock value has surged close to 73.8% in three years.