Stock split, bonus, dividend, buyback record date in 19-25Oct week: Angel One, JSW, IRFC, Tech Mahindra, Modison, others

Stock split, bonus, dividend, buyback record dates this week: Shares of Angel One, JSW Dulux, IRFC, Tech Mahindra, Modison, VRL Logistics, will remain in focus next week due to their upcoming corporate actions, including stock split, bonus shares, dividend, buyback, etc.
Nearly 15 companies have fixed record dates for dividend corporate action next week, i.e. between October 19 and October 25. Additionally, more than five companies have fixed record dates in the coming week for stock split, bonus, and buyback.
Upcoming dividend record dates this week
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC), Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, Angel One, Tips Music, HDB Financial Services, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), LTM, Modison, etc have fixed record dates in the coming week.
Upcoming stock split record dates
Jattashankar Industries Limited, Azad India Mobility and JSW Dulux have fixed record dates for stock splits. Jattashankar and JSW Dulux have announced a stock split from ₹10 to Re 1. Meanwhile, Azad India Mobility has fixed stock split from ₹10 to ₹2.
Upcoming bonus issue, buyback
Titan Biotech has announced bonus share issuance and has fixed record date for the coming week. Meanwhile, VRL Logistics has announced buy back of shares and has fixed October 22 as the record date.