Subscribe

Stock split, bonus, dividend, buyback record date in 19-25Oct week: Angel One, JSW, IRFC, Tech Mahindra, Modison, others

Several companies have upcoming corporate actions between October 19 and 25. Titan Biotech announced a bonus share issue, while VRL Logistics set October 22 as the record date for its share buyback. Other companies have scheduled dividend, stock split and bonus share record dates.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published18 Oct 2026, 01:43 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Upcoming record dates: More than 20 companies have upcoming corporate actions between October 19 and 25. (AI image for representational purpose)
Upcoming record dates: More than 20 companies have upcoming corporate actions between October 19 and 25. (AI image for representational purpose)
AI Quick Read

Stock split, bonus, dividend, buyback record dates this week: Shares of Angel One, JSW Dulux, IRFC, Tech Mahindra, Modison, VRL Logistics, will remain in focus next week due to their upcoming corporate actions, including stock split, bonus shares, dividend, buyback, etc.

Advertisement

Nearly 15 companies have fixed record dates for dividend corporate action next week, i.e. between October 19 and October 25. Additionally, more than five companies have fixed record dates in the coming week for stock split, bonus, and buyback.

Upcoming dividend record dates this week

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC), Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, Angel One, Tips Music, HDB Financial Services, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), LTM, Modison, etc have fixed record dates in the coming week.

Company NamePurposeRecord Date
Elecon Engineering Company LtdInterim Dividend Rs. 0.5021 Oct 2026
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company LtdInterim Dividend Rs. 3021 Oct 2026
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals LtdInterim Dividend Rs. 321 Oct 2026
Angel One LtdInterim Dividend Rs. 1.4022 Oct 2026
Tips Music LtdInterim Dividend Rs. 6.5022 Oct 2026
360 ONE WAM LTDInterim Dividend Rs. 7.5023 Oct 2026
Artemis Electricals and Projects LtdInterim Dividend Rs. 0.6023 Oct 2026
Garuda Construction and Engineering LtdInterim Dividend Rs. 0.0323 Oct 2026
HDB Financial Services LtdInterim Dividend Rs. 223 Oct 2026
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company LtdInterim Dividend Rs. 723 Oct 2026
Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdInterim Dividend Rs. 1.1523 Oct 2026
LTM LtdInterim Dividend Rs. 2523 Oct 2026
Modison LtdInterim Dividend Rs. 423 Oct 2026
Oberoi Realty LtdInterim Dividend Rs. 223 Oct 2026
Tech Mahindra LtdInterim Dividend Rs. 1523 Oct 2026

Upcoming stock split record dates

Jattashankar Industries Limited, Azad India Mobility and JSW Dulux have fixed record dates for stock splits. Jattashankar and JSW Dulux have announced a stock split from 10 to Re 1. Meanwhile, Azad India Mobility has fixed stock split from 10 to 2.

Advertisement
CompanyRecord dateAction
Jattashankar Industries Ltd19 Oct 2026Stock Split From Rs.10/ to Rs.1/
JSW Dulux Ltd22 Oct 2026Stock Split From Rs.10/ to Rs.1/
Azad India Mobility Ltd23 Oct 2026Stock Split From Rs.10/ to Rs.2/

Upcoming bonus issue, buyback

Titan Biotech has announced bonus share issuance and has fixed record date for the coming week. Meanwhile, VRL Logistics has announced buy back of shares and has fixed October 22 as the record date.

MarketDividendStock Split
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsStock split, bonus, dividend, buyback record date in 19-25Oct week: Angel One, JSW, IRFC, Tech Mahindra, Modison, others
Advertisement
Read Next Story