Stock split, bonus, dividend, buyback record date in 19-25Oct week: Angel One, JSW, IRFC, Tech Mahindra, Modison, others

Stock split, bonus, dividend, buyback record dates this week: Shares of Angel One, JSW Dulux, IRFC, Tech Mahindra, Modison, VRL Logistics, will remain in focus next week due to their upcoming corporate actions, including stock split, bonus shares, dividend, buyback, etc.

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Nearly 15 companies have fixed record dates for dividend corporate action next week, i.e. between October 19 and October 25. Additionally, more than five companies have fixed record dates in the coming week for stock split, bonus, and buyback.

Upcoming dividend record dates this week ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC), Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, Angel One, Tips Music, HDB Financial Services, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), LTM, Modison, etc have fixed record dates in the coming week.

Company Name Purpose Record Date Elecon Engineering Company Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 0.50 21 Oct 2026 ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 30 21 Oct 2026 Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 3 21 Oct 2026 Angel One Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 1.40 22 Oct 2026 Tips Music Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 6.50 22 Oct 2026 360 ONE WAM LTD Interim Dividend Rs. 7.50 23 Oct 2026 Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 0.60 23 Oct 2026 Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 0.03 23 Oct 2026 HDB Financial Services Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 2 23 Oct 2026 ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 7 23 Oct 2026 Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 1.15 23 Oct 2026 LTM Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 25 23 Oct 2026 Modison Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 4 23 Oct 2026 Oberoi Realty Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 2 23 Oct 2026 Tech Mahindra Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 15 23 Oct 2026

Upcoming stock split record dates Jattashankar Industries Limited, Azad India Mobility and JSW Dulux have fixed record dates for stock splits. Jattashankar and JSW Dulux have announced a stock split from ₹10 to Re 1. Meanwhile, Azad India Mobility has fixed stock split from ₹10 to ₹2.

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Company Record date Action Jattashankar Industries Ltd 19 Oct 2026 Stock Split From Rs.10/ to Rs.1/ JSW Dulux Ltd 22 Oct 2026 Stock Split From Rs.10/ to Rs.1/ Azad India Mobility Ltd 23 Oct 2026 Stock Split From Rs.10/ to Rs.2/

Upcoming bonus issue, buyback Titan Biotech has announced bonus share issuance and has fixed record date for the coming week. Meanwhile, VRL Logistics has announced buy back of shares and has fixed October 22 as the record date.