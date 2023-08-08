Stock split, Q1 results today: Vijay Kedia, Dolly Khanna-owned share hits life-time high. Do you own?2 min read 08 Aug 2023, 09:49 AM IST
Stock split, Q1 results today: Vijay Kedia and Dolly Khanna portfolio stock has climbed to a new peak of ₹909.95 apiece on NSE during early morning deals on Tuesday
Stock split 2023: Talbros Automotive Components stocks will be in focus today as its board of directors are going to consider and approve stock split in its meeting scheduled today. The small-cap stock backed by ace investors Dolly Khanna and Vijay Kedia is expected to announced stock split ratio along with the Q1 results 2023 on Tuesday. The company has already informed Indian stock market bourses about the board meeting and stock subdivision proposal. Ahead of the stock split and Q1 results today, this small-cap stock has climbed to a new peak of ₹909.95 apiece on NSE, logging intraday gain of around 3.50 per cent within few minutes of stock market's opening bell today.
