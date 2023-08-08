Stock split 2023: Talbros Automotive Components stocks will be in focus today as its board of directors are going to consider and approve stock split in its meeting scheduled today. The small-cap stock backed by ace investors Dolly Khanna and Vijay Kedia is expected to announced stock split ratio along with the Q1 results 2023 on Tuesday. The company has already informed Indian stock market bourses about the board meeting and stock subdivision proposal. Ahead of the stock split and Q1 results today, this small-cap stock has climbed to a new peak of ₹909.95 apiece on NSE, logging intraday gain of around 3.50 per cent within few minutes of stock market's opening bell today.

Share hits record high

Ahead of stock split and Q1 results 2023 announcement today, Talbros Automotive Components share price has witnessed strong buying interest among Dalal Street bulls. The small-cap stock opened upside today and went on to hit life-time high of ₹909.95 apiece on NSE.

Talbros Automotive Components stock split 2023

The small-cap stock backed by Vijay Kedia and Dolly Khanna informed about stock split in its latest exchange filing citing, "Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 inter-alia, to consider and approve Alteration of Equity Share Capital of the Company by way of sub-division/splitting its existing Equity Shares having a face value of Rs. 10/-each, fully paid up in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors pursuant to the provisions of Section 61(1)(d) of Companies Act, 2013 and subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company and/or any other regulatory/statutory approvals, as may be required."

Talbros Automotive Components shareholding

As per the shareholding pattern of Talbros Automotive Components for April to June quarter for the financial year 2023-24, Vijay Kedia holds 1.50 lakh shares of the company, which is 1.22 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. Likewise, ace investor Dolly Khanna is shown holding 1,85,715 shares or 1.50 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. The small-cap company has investments from another ace investor Sanjeev Vinodchandra Parekh. He is holding 1,42,681 company shares or 1.16 per cent stake in the company.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.