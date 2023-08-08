Talbros Automotive Components stock split 2023

The small-cap stock backed by Vijay Kedia and Dolly Khanna informed about stock split in its latest exchange filing citing, "Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 inter-alia, to consider and approve Alteration of Equity Share Capital of the Company by way of sub-division/splitting its existing Equity Shares having a face value of Rs. 10/-each, fully paid up in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors pursuant to the provisions of Section 61(1)(d) of Companies Act, 2013 and subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company and/or any other regulatory/statutory approvals, as may be required."