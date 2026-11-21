Shares of SanDisk (SNDK) underwent a strong stock-split reset on Friday, November 20. The memory and storage maker stock closed at $ 755.16 per share on Thursday, only to start trading below $ 100 apiece next day.

The major price adjustment is due to the SanDisk stock split. With the corporate action coming into effect, investors holding a single stock of SanDisk will now become owners of eight stocks of the company. The stock split adjustment has reduced the price per share of the company.

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SanDisk stock split and share price reset Last month, SanDisk announced a stock split for eligible shareholders in eight-for-one stock split. The memory and storage maker had fixed November 9 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the corporate action.

Every eligible SanDisk stockholder received seven additional shares for each share held, which were issued after market close on Thursday, November 19, 2026. While the stock split has increased the overall number of shares in SanDisk, its overall market capitalisation and stockholder ownership percentage remained unchanged.

Did SanDisk stock crash 87.5% overnight? SanDisk stock closed at $755.16 on Thursday, the stock's split-adjusted reference price stood at approximately $94.40. However, shares opened at $89.91 on Friday, November 20, and declined further. While the stock has crashed nearly 87% in absolute terms, its face value remained unchanged.

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The 87% reduction was just a mathematical adjustment rather than an actual crash in the stock's value.

Under the split arrangement, every exiting share was divided into eight shares. Hence, it reduce the per-share price proportionately, but the overall investors' holding remained unchanged. Which means, an investor holding a single SanDisk stock of $755.16 before the stock split would own eight shares worth approximately $94.40 each after the corporate action.

SanDisk share price performance post stocks split SanDisk shares fell nearly 16% on Friday following the stock split. The stock closed 16.05% lower at $ 79.24 per share on Friday. The stock recovered and was up nearly 2.74% in the after-hours session.