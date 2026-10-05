Stock split, spin-off: Last chance to buy these stocks today ahead of record date - Ratio, stock performance, other info

BLS e-Services and Veranda Learning Solutions will have stock split and spin-off record dates on October 6. To be eligible, investors must purchase shares by today, Monday, October 5.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published5 Oct 2026, 09:11 AM IST
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Last chance to buy these two stocks to qualify for corporate actions (AI image for representational purpose)
Last chance to buy these two stocks to qualify for corporate actions (AI image for representational purpose)

Stock split, spin-off record date alert: Shares of BLS e-Services Limited, Veranda Learning Solutions will remain in action during Monday’s trading session, i.e. on October 5, ahead of their stock split and spin-off record dates.

These two companies have fixed Tuesday, October 6, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the corporate action. To become eligible, investors must own the stock before the record date. This effectively makes Monday, October 5, as the last date to buy.

BLS E-Services stock split

The company has announced a stock split from 10 to 5. The company has announced that its equity shares “will be sub-divided into equity shares having a face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) each, fully paid-up, against the existing equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid-up, such that every 1 (One) existing equity share of Rs. 10/- each shall stand subdivided into 2 (Two) equity shares of Rs. 5/- each.”

The company has fixed Tuesday, October 6, as the record date to determine the eligibility of investors for the payout.

BLS E-Services share price closed 1.99% lower at 322.05 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 2,926.03 crore on Thursday, October 1. The stock has delivered 75% return in one year, and around 42% return in two years.

Veranda Learning Solutions spin off

Today is the last chance to buy Veranda Learning Solutions stock before qualifying for the spin off. As per the company press release, “eligible shareholders of Veranda Learning as on the Record Date will receive 1 equity share of J.K. Shah Commerce Education Limited for every 1 equity share held in Veranda Learning.”

JK Shah Commerce Education Limited will subsequently pursue listing of its equity shares on BSE and NSE post mandatory approvals and processes.

Veranda Learning Solutions share price closed 3.50% lower at Rs213.70 per share on BSE with an Mcap of 2,062.35 crore on Thursday. Veranda Learning Solutions share price has surged 48% in six months. It has declined 5.7% in one year and around 30% in two years.

Tata Steel Conv PRFStock SplitMarket CapitalisationVeranda Learning SolutionsMarket
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