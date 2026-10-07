Stock split, spin-off: Last chance to buy these stocks today - Check record date, share performance

Stock split, spin-off, share buyback record date alert: Shares of Bhagyanagar India, Shankara Buildpro, and Shardul Securities will remain in focus on Wednesday, 7 October, ahead of their spin-off, stock split and share buyback record dates.

All three companies have fixed their record dates for their corporate action as Thursday, 8 October. Investors who wish to be eligible must hold the stock before the record date, making Wednesday, 7 October, the effective last date to buy the shares.

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Bhagyanagar India spin-off The company’s core copper manufacturing business will be demerged into a separate listed entity, Tieramet Limited. Under the proposed arrangement, shareholders of Bhagyanagar India will receive shares of Tieramet Limited in a 1:1 ratio, giving them direct ownership in the standalone copper business.

Tieramet Limited will issue 3,19,95,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each to Bhagyanagar India’s shareholders. The demerger will separate the previously integrated copper operations into an independent public entity, allowing shareholders to unlock direct equity value from the company’s pure-play copper business.

Bhagyanagar India share price surged as much as 4% in Wednesday's trading session, touching an intraday high of ₹452.80 per share. The stock has delivered a strong rally over the longer term. The stock has surged 180.61% year-to-date, while its one-year return stands at 345.65%, indicating substantial buying momentum. Over a three-year period, the stock has gained 550.51%, meaning it has multiplied more than sixfold during the period.

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Shankara Buildpro stock split Shankara Buildpro had approved a 1:5 stock split, wherein every existing equity share with a face value of ₹10 will be subdivided into five equity shares, each carrying a face value of ₹2.

In simple terms, a stock split increases the number of shares held by investors without changing the overall value of their investment. Under Shankara Buildpro’s proposed split, one ₹10 face-value share will be converted into five shares of ₹2 each.

Shankara Buildpro share price fell marginally ahead of the record date on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.60% to ₹1,293.70 on NSE. The stock has gained 5.61% over the past week and 2.25% in the last one month, indicating positive near-term momentum. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has surged 59.99%, significantly outperforming its recent monthly and weekly gains.

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Shardul Securities share buyback Shardul Securities shareholders approved the company’s proposal to buy back up to 1.92 crore fully paid-up equity shares at ₹60 apiece. The total amount earmarked for the buyback is capped at ₹115.20 crore. The shares being repurchased will have a face value of ₹2 each.

The buyback received shareholders’ approval through a special resolution at the Annual General Meeting held on 25 September 2026. The company had set 8 October as the record date to determine the shareholders eligible to participate in the tender offer.

The company’s board had cleared the buyback proposal on 12 August 2026, which was subsequently approved by shareholders at the AGM on 25 September 2026.

Shardul Securities share price is also trading in red, fell marginally to ₹58.05. The stock has gained 1.88% over the past week and 7.38% in the last one month, indicating continued positive momentum in the near term. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has surged 109.57%, highlighting a strong rally in 2026 so far.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.