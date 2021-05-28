This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Stock that gained 450% in a year plunges on MSCI China debut
1 min read.04:11 PM ISTBloomberg
Perennial Energy Holdings Ltd., a coal miner based in China’s southern Guizhou province, slumped a record 69% Friday to an eight-month low. Its addition to the MSCI China Index was announced earlier in May as part of a quarterly review
Perennial dramatically pared a one-year gain of 446% through Thursday -- when trading turnover in the stock hit a record high of HK$1.3 billion ($168 million). By the close of trade on Friday, the year-over-year advance was just 68%.
A company representative said they could not immediately comment on the share decline when contacted by Bloomberg. A spokesperson for MSCI didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Perennial’s net income jumped 58% last year, but its free cash flow has been negative for two years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
It’s not the first time that a company selected by MSCI has quickly slumped upon joining one of its benchmarks. Hebei Construction Group Corp. tumbled 60% in Hong Kong on Dec. 1, the first day it was in the MSCI China All Shares Index. ArtGo Holdings Ltd., which had soared almost 3,800% in 2019, erased nearly all of that advance in minutes after MSCI dropped plans to add the stock to its measures.
