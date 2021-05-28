Stock that gained 450% in a year plunges on MSCI China debut

It’s not the first time that a company selected by MSCI has quickly slumped upon joining one of its benchmarks. Hebei Construction Group Corp. tumbled 60% in Hong Kong on Dec. 1, the first day it was in the MSCI China All Shares Index. ArtGo Holdings Ltd., which had soared almost 3,800% in 2019, erased nearly all of that advance in minutes after MSCI dropped plans to add the stock to its measures.