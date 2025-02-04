Adani Ports share price traded higher on Tuesday after the company reported a strong monthly business update. Adani Ports shares gained as much as 2.27% to ₹1,109.40 apiece on the BSE.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), India’s largest private port operator, reported its highest-ever monthly cargo volume in January 2025, showcasing robust growth across key segments.

The billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group company handled 39.9 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo during the month, marking a 13% year-on-year (YoY) increase. This surge was primarily driven by a 32% YoY rise in container volumes and an 18% YoY increase in liquids and gas cargo.

For the year-to-date (YTD) period ending January 2025, Adani Ports managed a total cargo volume of 372.2 MMT, reflecting a 7% YoY growth. Containers led the charge with a 20% YoY increase, while liquids and gas saw a 9% rise.

The company’s logistics operations also demonstrated strong performance. Rail volumes reached 0.53 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), up 9% YoY, and General Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme (GPWIS) volumes climbed 12% YoY to 18.1 MMT.

Should you buy Adani Ports stock? Adani Ports share price has fallen over 10% year-to-date (YTD) and 30% in six months. The Adani group stock has dropped 13% in one year, but has delivered multibagger returns of 120% in two years.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, highlighted that Adani Ports shares are currently trading at a structural support level of ₹1,095, indicating a potential accumulation phase.

“Since mid-November, increasing volumes suggest institutional interest, reinforcing the likelihood of a bottoming-out scenario. Adani Ports stock appears oversold, setting the stage for a rebound. However, for immediate momentum, ₹1,120 must be sustained, while a decisive move above ₹1,160 could trigger a sustainable uptrend. Given the technical setup and accumulation signals, we remain bullish on Adani Ports from a medium-term perspective, anticipating a strong recovery as market sentiment improves. Investors should watch key resistance levels for confirmation,” Jain said.

Meanwhile, Adani Ports stock has not given any fresh breakout and is trading in a range.

“Adani Ports stock saw a gap-up opening today. Traders can buy Adani Ports stock on dips at around ₹1,085 - 1,090 level, for a target price of ₹1,125 level. Stop loss should be kept at ₹1,060,” said Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager - Technical Research at Anand Rathi.

According to him, if Adani Ports shares closes above ₹1,125 on a weekly basis, it may test level of ₹1,180 apiece.

At 11:00 AM, Adani Ports shares were trading 1.34% higher at ₹1,099.20 apiece on the BSE, commanding a market capitalisation of over 2.37 lakh crore.