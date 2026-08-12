Stock to buy after Q1 results 2026: Nuvama sees 66% upside in BLS International Services. Should you buy?

Stock to buy after Q1 results 2026: Brokerage firm Nuvama Institutional Equities has given ‘buy’ rating to the the BLS International Services stock, with a target price of ₹431 apiece, seeing an upside potential up to 66%.

“BLSIN delivered a healthy start to FY27, with margin in the visa and consular services business holding ~40% despite stable application volumes, aided by higher realisations and a favourable contract mix,” the firm said.

It further said that the digital services grew, although margin was structurally below the visa and consular services business despite expanding to ~8%. Recent visa wins and a healthy tender pipeline provide growth visibility.

"The management's 15–20% organic growth target is supportive. Atyati Technologies and Aadhar project add further growth opportunities, though execution and the pace of contribution are key monitorables. We maintain ‘BUY’ with an SoTP-based TP of INR431," it added.

BLS International Services Q1 results 2026 BLS International Services Limited posted consolidated revenue of ₹891 crore in the first quarter of FY27, marking a 25.3 % year-on-year (YoY) increase. Profit after tax (PAT) rose 11.4% YoY to ₹201.6 crore in the quarter, compared with ₹181 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA rose 23.6% YoY to ₹252 crore, while consolidated net profit grew 11.4 per cent to ₹202 crore compared with the same period last year.

The company’s Visa & Consular Services segment continued to be a major contributor to growth, with revenue rising 21.6 per cent and EBITDA increasing 21.5 per cent during the quarter. BLS International attributed the segment’s performance to operating leverage, a favourable business mix and continued efforts to improve process efficiency.

The company said its diversified geographical footprint and operating model enabled it to withstand geopolitical developments and regional disruptions that impacted travel flows in some markets, while maintaining its growth trajectory.

Meanwhile, the Digital Services business delivered a 32.2% YoY increase in revenue, while EBITDA surged 45%. According to BLS International, continued investments in technology platforms, talent and digital capabilities helped drive growth in the segment.

“We are pleased to deliver another quarter of strong growth and resilient performance, underscoring the strength of our diversified business model, global presence, and disciplined execution. The Company achieved a 25.3% YoY growth in Revenue to Rs. 891 Crores, while EBITDA grew 23.6% to Rs. 252 Crores and PAT increased 11.4% to Rs. 202 Crores in Q1 FY27. The Company's diversified geographic footprint and strong operating model have enabled us to effectively navigate external challenges while continuing to capture growth opportunities," said Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International Services.

BLS International share price trend BLS International share price trend has remained volatile amid weak market sentiments. The stock has gained 2.64% in a week and 10.68% in a month.

Furthermore, the stock has slipped 6.31% in six months and 17.11% on year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Looking at the broader level, the stock has delivered 589% in five years.