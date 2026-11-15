Stock to buy after Q2 Results 2026: Up 70% in YTD! Should you buy retail stock after strong guidance? Target, stop-loss

Stock to buy after Q2 results, 2026: Shares of Baazar Style Retail Limited will remain in focus during Monday’s trading session after the announcement of second quarter results over the weekend.

Bazaar Style Retail share price closed 5.39% higher on Friday, extending its bullish run over the past few trading sessions. Its share price value has surged 20% over the last one week.

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Bazaar Style Retail share price target, stop loss, other details The specialty retail stock is showcasing positive momentum on daily, weekly and monthly charts, according to Mahesh M Ojha, VP -Research and Business Development at KC Securities. The expert suggest to place support at ₹442- 415, it can go up to the level of resistance near 486-503-530.

Bazaar Style Retail share price trend The stock closed 5.39% higher at ₹468.55 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹3,566.48 crore on Friday, November 13. Its share price value has surged nearly 20.08% over the last one week, 33.3% in two weeks, 22.87% in one month, 34% in three months. The stock has delivered 73% return since the beginning of the year 2026 and around 51% in one year.

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Bazaar Style Retail Q2 result The Kolkata-headquartered company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹47,848.31 lakh in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27, against ₹53,149.66 lakh reported in the year ago period.

The value fashion retail chains expanded its network to 293 stores across 10 states. The company is on track to achieve its milestone of 300 stores. The company reported a revenue of ₹965 crore in the first half of financial year 2026-27.

“Looking ahead, the Company expects Q3 and Q4 FY27 to be its strongest quarters. It is targeting turnover of ₹2,500 Cr in FY27, with revenue guidance to achieve ₹3,800 Cr in FY28 and ₹5,600 Cr in FY29,” read the press release.

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