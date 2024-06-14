Stock to buy: Anand Rathi assigns ‘Buy’ rating on Rossari Biotech shares, sees 26% upside
Rossari Biotech shares have quoted at an average P/E of around 45x in the last four years and 32x FY24 earnings. The brokerage firm reckons that a consistently better performance would be seen on capacity expansion, product launches and better margins.
Rossari Biotech share price traded over a percent higher on Friday after domestic brokerage firm Anand Rathi initiated coverage on the stock on expectations of strong growth. Rossari Biotech shares gained as much as 1.5% to ₹767.45 apiece on the BSE.
