Stock to buy: Anand Rathi picks Shilpa Medicare as stock of the month, forecasts 20% upside
Shilpa Medicare on weekly chart is showing high volume breakout. It has given a range breakout above ₹400-420 level, which was its previous year high.
Stocks to buy: Shilpa Medicare share price rose over a percent, extending gains for the eight consecutive session on Thursday. The stock opened at ₹445.15 as against previous close of ₹442.15 apiece on the BSE and gained as much as 1.71% to an intraday high of ₹450.00.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started