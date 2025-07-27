Stock to buy: Anand Rathi predicts Apollo Micro Systems' share price to rise 25% in 3 months. Here's why

Stock to buy: Indian brokerage firm Anand Rathi Investment Services disclosed its bullish stance on Apollo Micro Systems shares, predicting a 25% upside in the upcoming three-month period.

In the stock report, Anand Rathi analysts highlighted that the shares of the Aerospace and Defence equipment maker had undergone a ‘significant correction’ after peaking near the ₹221 levels. They also stated that the stock is now moving “within its Ichimoku cloud,” aligning with the previous breakout zone.

“The stock is moving within its Ichimoku cloud, aligning with the previous breakout zone, while the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) also corresponds closely to this area. Fibonacci retracement levels between 38.2% and 50% further indicate potential support, suggesting a base formation near the 165-175 range,” said the analysts at Anand Rathi.

On the technical front, the shares' Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering over the 40 support mark, which likely indicates a potential stabilisation.

“Additionally, the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) is around the crucial 40 support mark, signalling possible stabilisation,” they said.

Stock to Buy Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (APOLLO): Buy in the range of ₹165-175; Target Price at ₹210; Stop Loss at ₹150 (on a daily closing basis).

“Given this technical setup, investors might consider buying or accumulating shares within the 165-175 zone. The upside target is projected at 210, while a stop-loss below 150 on a daily closing basis is recommended to manage risk. This outlook highlights key support and resistance levels that traders should monitor closely before making investment decisions,” recommended Jigar Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, in the stock report.

Apollo Micro Systems Share Price Trend Apollo Micro Systems shares closed 0.29% higher at ₹172.30 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹171.80 at the previous market close. The brokerage firm released its bullish stance on the company after market operating hours last week, on 25 July 2025.

Shares of the Aerospace and Defence equipment maker have given stock market investors more than 1,280% returns on their investment in the last five years and over 39% gains in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has jumped 40.87% in 2025 but are currently trading 4.7% lower in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

According to data collected from the BSE website, Apollo Micro Systems shares hit their 52-week high at ₹221.40 on 24 June 2025, while the 52-week low was at ₹88.10 on 23 October 2024. The shares are currently trading under their year-high levels.

The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹5,280.82 crore as of the stock market close on Friday, 27 July 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee